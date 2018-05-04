Letter: Jo Rust, May 4, 2018

For some reason Blackie Allen has lumped me in with Henry Bellingham MP and Cllrs Long and Daubney.

Henry is an MP, paid to represent his constituents. As well as a wage he can claim expenses. Long and Daubney are elected councillors who get paid an allowance and are meant to represent the local people. They too can claim expenses. The Conservatives are the ruling group at borough council, in charge of funds that are being cut by their own party. All three are members of the party that is currently wreaking havoc on the UK with a cruel regime of austerity.

Blackie should actually contact his elected county councillor, Thomas Smith, over the state of the roads. They come under the control of the county council, again, another Conservative-led organisation. I am not elected and get neither payment nor allowance.

I did, however, at the request of Mr Allen, go along and look at the areas of concern to him and write to some council representatives.

I didn’t claim mileage or my time, I just did it. That might well make me a do gooder, but it doesn’t put me in the same bracket as “Bellingham, Long and Daubney”.