Letter: John Barstow February 20, 2018

Remembrance Sunday 2018 falls exactly on November 11, Armistice Day, exactly 100 years since the guns fell silent.

Hence there is a prima facie case for Remembrance Sunday 2018 to be marked with retail closure to enhance the peace, dignity and decorum inherent in Remembrance Sunday and for more working people to get the chance to partake in the Remembrance Sunday events in their communities.

Retail would also win as more goods would be brought prior to the one-day closure and on reopening.

MPs and peers would gain huge respect were they to rise above the daily political divides and come together to legislate for retail closure for Remembrance Sunday 2018.