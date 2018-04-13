Letter: K Thompson April 13, 2018

I have just read the headline on Tuesday’s Lynn News on how the borough council wants to increase footfall in Lynn. Surely this must be a late April Fool’s joke?

These are the people who want to encourage shoppers to take a quick and easy trip into town – so they keep giving permission for new housing estates to be built with no thought to the infrastructure causing tailbacks and queues.

These are the people who want to encourage shoppers to spend their time and their money visiting all the establishments in the town – so they hike up parking charges and let businesses take all the long term parking spaces so people have to pay more the longer they stay.

These are the people who want to encourage shoppers away from shopping online – so they put the business rates up forcing all the independent shops to close leaving the same few high street names you can find in every town. Then they fill the town with charity shops and discount stores so anyone looking to treat themselves to something nice has nowhere to go.

These are the people who want to encourage shoppers to attend a monthly farmers’ market – that the council is part funding – so they put up the market rents attracting fewer and fewer stallholders and manage to kill the Tuesday, Friday and Saturday markets.