Letter: Keith Arnett January 30, 2018

Having read your article in Friday’s Lynn News (January 19) “Timber firm plans biomass plant too” and, as the report was attached to “Developers make third bid for digester” it has led to people asking questions about the plant we are proposing.

The “biomass plant” we are proposing is in fact a wood burning plant. It will only be burning waste timber product from our own manufacturing factory and sawdust which currently goes to landfill. The burner heats water which will be circulated throughout the factory to provide heat. Thus eliminating the use of electric, gas and oil as a form of power for heating.

Although Allister Webb reported it as a small scale scheme, attaching it to the Cross Bank Road scheme did offer some confusion.

Hopefully this now clarifies the situation.