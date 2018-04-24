Letter: Ken Hubbard April 24, 2018

In December 2017, I began to run for Lynn U3A a walking football session in the barn at Lynnsport.

The cost was £17 per hour. When I asked what the price was to be from April 2018, I was told £25 per hour – nearly a 50 per cent increase.

I am trying to build up interest but am struggling to increase my numbers beyond ten and am not helped by the size of the increase.

What puzzles me is that I cannot recall these increases being reported in the press and I cannot find them on the website. I have been told by friends that tennis has gone up from £4 to £7 and ladies’ badminton on a Monday from £2.60 to £3.50 (with a senior leisure card).

As a pensioner, I know it could be argued that we have not been touched by the government’s austerity but it does seem excessive, the increases mentioned.