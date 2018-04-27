Letter: Lorne Green April 27, 2018

In response to Alexandra Kemp’s letter in Tuesday’s Lynn News on the future governance of Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, I absolutely agree that our firefighters do a great job, risking their lives to keep us safe.

I also recognise and appreciate that Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has a proud heritage and traditions and is held in high regard by the people of Norfolk. That is exactly why I believe we should explore if we could do better by our Fire and Rescue Service – whether a change in how the service is governed could be of benefit not only to the service but also the public at large.

As a servant of the public, I believe it is incumbent on me to explore fully any change that could offer the possibility of keeping the people of Norfolk even safer, and enable our fire officers to provide the most cost-effective service for the Norfolk taxpayers’ pound. Cllr Kemp makes a number of assumptions in her letter which need to be challenged but, first, I’d like to provide some clarity on the process that is currently underway. An initial examination by independent experts has found that there are enough potential benefits in a change of governance to warrant further exploration – something which, having weighed up the evidence presented to me and taken into account feedback from stakeholders and interested parties, I agreed to progress. That work to fully explore the potential benefits is ongoing. The assessment isn’t finished so I have not seen any evidence at this stage to be able to decide whether a case has been made.

But to address the points made by Cllr Kemp, she states, as fact, that if fire governance transferred to the PCC this would mean ‘selling off assets such as fire stations’ and ‘cuts to estates and crews’. This is unfounded and unhelpful speculation to say the least. Where is the evidence? The statement about a ‘new tax’ for fire ‘on top of the council tax’ needs countering too. If, and I stress if, we got to a point where a precept for fire were proposed, the county council element of the council tax would, it would be reasonable to expect, reduce. So there is no suggestion of double taxation. And saying that the fire service could become less efficient if it ends up having to ‘fund the police service’ fails to grasp the fact that, if oversight transferred to the PCC, the two services would remain totally separate in terms of finance and operational independence.

Let me make it very clear that I am not interested in pursuing a potential merger of police and fire. That is not on the table. For the avoidance of any doubt I have not launched a takeover; this is not, as this process has been called by some, a ‘power grab.’ If, once all the assessments have been carried out, I am persuaded by the evidence that there is a case for change, the next step, crucially, will be to give the people of Norfolk a direct say. But I want to be 100 per cent clear that I will not countenance anything that I believe would compromise public safety. We live in a wonderful, safe county and I will continue to do everything I can to try and make it even safer.