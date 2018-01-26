Letter: Malcolm Cox January 26, 2018

Several weeks ago Lib Dem Rob Colwell gave UKIP’s Matthew Hannay a bit of a bashing with his “Motley Crew” jibe. I actually have some sympathy with Matthew.

In my exchanges with him he offered well-informed replies on a complex issue, European Court of Justice decisions (“Workers’ case explained”).

The reality for Matthew however is that defections leave UKIP in our region defunct. And as to the latest leadership shenanigans, the phrase from World War One springs to mind, “Lions led by Donkeys.”

We now know that George Cottrell, a former aid to Mr Farage, was recently arrested on money laundering charges. Commenting on Russian support for Brexit Ben Bradshaw MP, noted the mysteriously deep pockets of Arron Banks and the “Black Cash” which was available for pro Brexit campaigns, “Putin’s Useful Idiots.” These jottings are mostly from The Times but I have got many other references and sources. Despite all the embarrassing excuses we all recall Mr Farage’s “I admire President Putin” remark.

And then we have David Davis’s astonishing honesty on those “58 impact statements” which in fact do not exist. “Do not overestimate what is in them, publication is not in the public interest.” I have always found that “not in the public interest” phrase rather puzzling.

My sincere advice, Matthew, is that if you have a serious interest in politics, forget about UKIP. That acronym BINO (Brexit in name only) looks increasingly likely. Meanwhile you are stuck with the de facto situation. UKIP’s support is down to three per cent. In 2015 Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex had 101 councillors, now it is 32, data from Look East.

Leaving aside yet another list of statistics on import/export the facts are that on a daily basis a parade of prominent Leavers struggle to explain their embarrassing comments before the referendum and today’s reality. Chickens are rushing home to roost.

Boris Johnson’s latest comments on that big red bus boast, £350m weekly for NHS is now £430m, pure Trump-style populism. No matter how biased it is, the majority of our media will serve almost unnoticed, the interests of the Tory party. Apathy will do the rest.

Regardless of what you say publicly, Matthew, you know that 74 million Turks were “not about to invade” and Mr Farage remains an awful phoney. He barely attended Brussels debates and can now collect his EU pension of £73,000 per annum while hoping for crumbs to fall from Trump’s table.