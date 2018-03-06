Letter: Malcolm Cox March 6, 2018

Rather a late response to a similar late one to me from UKIP’s Matthew Hannay. Hopefully some of my regular Viewpoint opponents will have noted the civilised nature of our exchanges, Matthew.

The unreasoned ranting that we read is another feature of current politics, it is that Trump/Twitter thing again.

We chuckled at your final line vowing never to “join the Tories.” So you have won the day and Mr Bolton has been vanquished. I applaud your forthright denunciation of Jo Marney’s racism. However, more ructions seem likely within your party and unless Aaron Banks is again ready to dip into his spare change and defend an expensive libel suit, UKIP’s days are probably still numbered.

Digressing to the subject of our beloved NHS, I noted comments from another Hannay recently. Robert, also of Terrington St Clement, wrote of his experience at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. “The caring staff were from all over the world. I learnt more about their culture and the reason for them coming to this country than you could possibly learn from the television.” Well said, Rob.

Now compare this with Mr Farage’s appalling attack on our “socialised healthcare” via Fox News recently, which prompted yet another stupid display of Trump ignorance. Sorry, Matthew, but for Nigel Farage it was always about one thing – “Nigel Farage.” Raw egomania makes him an ideal sycophant for Trump. We now read that he is to repay €40,000 to Brussels following an accounting error. We also learn from “VoteWatch Europe” that Farage attended only 37% of Brussels’ debates. Best of luck Matthew and keep Viewpoint informed.