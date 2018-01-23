Letter: Mary Urry January 23, 2018

I am totally ashamed of the Daily Mail printing, not just one day but two, the disgraceful remarks made by Jo Marney, Henry Bolton’s mistress, about lovely Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s fiancée.

The article was headed “Talking about her tirade of hate” and was about Meghan. How cruel to talk about Meghan in such a nasty way when she does not even know her. What I have read previously in most newspapers, especially our local papers, is that Meghan is liked by many, so I wish Prince Harry and his fiancée every happiness on their wedding day, which happens to fall on my birthday.