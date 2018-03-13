Letter: Melanie Calway March 13, 2018

I have some questions to ask about planning and traffic management. The main road through Sedgeford has been shut for three weeks now for planned roadworks.

Why on earth was this planned for February when bad weather is more than likely? As a result villagers have to undergo a five-mile round trip to get from one end of the village to the other. The only diversion route is wholly unsuitable, sending you down an almost single track lane where you are continually forced into the stony verge and pot holes when passing traffic, doing untold damage to our cars.

I know the recent Beast from the East was particularly extreme, but it was predicted. There was no evidence of any treatment of the roads and I was caught fearing for my life on this back road in a sudden blizzard. Soon after, drifts closed the road all together cutting the village off for two days. It was left to the farmers to dig the roads out. Then at the end of it all when conditions were improving, the main road was opened up at the weekend. No one was officially informed. It was left to our indomitable paper lady to let us know we could get through. If they could open the road then why not earlier when conditions were downright dangerous? In fact if they could open it, then why not during the whole period of roadworks? Why on earth plan this major disruption for February? We are still having to trail miles around to get out, only instead of snow drifts there are now walls of mud either side of the diversion route making passing hazardous. We coped with being cut off, but I fear for the more vulnerable members of our community. I would like to ask planning, what planning?