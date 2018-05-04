Letter: Michael Stone May 4, 2018

I have read many stories of how Lynn town centre is losing shops and footfall in the town is falling in the last few weeks.

Is it any wonder when a lot of the national names on the high street have also opened branches out of town? It has not become worthwhile just to pop into town to pick up the odd item. If you are lucky enough to find a free parking space for 20 minutes it can be a rush and woe betide you get held up, it could cost you at least £35 with no mercy shown. So to be on the safe side it is best pay for an hour that will be £1.80, a large price if your only purchase is a low value one. Again to want to spend the day in town the best price is £2.70 if you don’t mind walking a fair distance before getting to the High Street. To park in town for four hours you will be looking at paying nearly a fiver.

Why would any one want to visit our fine old town to shop, when free parking is readily available outside whichever store you wish to visit out of town.

It is time to ask in this internet age where buying can so easily be done from the comfort of your own home and in many cases goods are delivered within a day. The council needs to stop looking at cars as a back door tax.