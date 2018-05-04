Letter: Mike Hutchinson May 4, 2018

At Cinema City Education we are researching the history of early cinemas in Norfolk. We are following the story of the Albion Hall in Broad Street, Lynn.

This building started life as a Free Christian Church in 1875 until it became a public meeting space. In 1911 a colourful character, Mr D Birteno, set up a very early cinema which was a short-lived venture and it closed after the council considered it “quite unsatisfactory”. Norfolk cinema entrepreneur Mr F R Cooper considerably altered the building and opened his Empire in 1913. The cinema ran until 1929, when it was decided not to install equipment for the “Talkies”. Following that time we know the building was used as a dance hall, a TA Drill Hall and apparently a crisp factory. We would love to hear from any reader who can fill in the gaps for us . Some upright wooden chairs recently came to light which have “Albion Hall, Lynn” stencilled under the seat. The building, which was only 70ft x 27ft was demolished in 1967 when the area was cleared for building the Vancouver Shopping Centre. Please contact us at info@cinemacityeducation.org.uk