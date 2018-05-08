Letter: Mike King May 8, 2018

I have just picked up my copy of the King’s Lynn Festival brochure and have to express my dismay that the organizers have once more decided to ignore their local community minded volunteers.

On page 23 I see that under the guise of “the best local musicians” they include the Spalding Ukulele Orchestra. Local? Try walking the 40 miles or so to Spalding.

As recently as April 20 you published an article promoting King’s Lynn Ukulele Club, and throughout the year you have published several reports of Fenland Ukuleles concerts for worthy causes so either club is hardly low profile. Neither do they charge.

I find this decision extremely puzzling bearing in mind that it is well known to the Festival board that there are two extremely competent and well-established ukulele groups based in King’s Lynn. Both of these groups support local charities and worthy causes, indeed, one of them has supported the Festival in previous years by playing for them, with extremely positive feedback. A cursory glance at the Spalding group’s website shows that they have only supported charities in their Lincolnshire locality.

Although I am a member of one of the Lynn groups, (FLUKES), I have no particular axe to grind. It is just that I feel to use a set up that has no connection with our town, or even our county, is plain wrong. They are even billing them as “local musicians” which is somewhat of an insult to the many local musicians who do give up their time and energy supporting our town.

It’s all well and good for their top-liners and celebrities coming from all over and getting a fee for it, but to ignore your local willing volunteers who do it for free is not good.