Letter: Name and address supplied, March 2, 2018

I feel I must write a few words about development in local villages.

Why don’t builders build village-type dwellings instead of modern estate-type houses, particularly in my own village of Walpole Cross Keys? The development of the old pub seems to have come to a standstill, possibly they are difficult to sell and also the monstrosity still for sale in Station Road! Many English villages have thatched cottages dotted around that don’t look out of place and I am sure they would sell a lot quicker than the current crop.