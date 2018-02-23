Letter: Name and addressed supplied February 23, 2018

Our council admitted that footfall this Christmas was down 12 per cent. The solution they dreamed up was to put up the car parking charges.

The lights in the town shops will soon be as dim as those who arranged the above! The council will contest that in the run-up to Christmas they did a “free after 3pm” scheme. However, if they did any research and actually had communication with the retailers in this town, they would discover that 3pm onwards is when shoppers are fewer due to school finishing and dark nights coming in. Or maybe that’s why they decided upon this time of day so they do not lose too much from the pot. And now, as if times are not hard enough for retailers, in February and March we now have to contend with multiple town centre road closures. When will they see sense? Hopefully before it’s too late and more jobs are lost with shop closures in our poor forgotten town.