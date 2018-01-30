Letter: Names and address supplied

Every time there is a planning application for new build houses there is an uproar of objections.

Obviously every development requires careful consideration but as the population continues to rise homes are required.

In my village, Terrington St Clement, the backlash from a recent borough council approval to those who do not necessarily agree with the objectors has become nasty and personal.

Many people understand the need for housing to be available for their children when they become adults.

The only alternative would be to limit the size of their families. Not an option.

We all need homes and we cannot expect neighbouring villages, towns or counties to accommodate the rise in population generated from our village as they, too, have the same problem.

The personal enmity being levied at individuals is not befitting behaviour of adults and needs to stop.