Letter: Paul Firmage February 13, 2018

The letter by Amelia Sharp about begging goes to show what a terrible attitude some people have towards begging.

I ask the question to Amelia Sharp, would you like to be outside in a shop doorway at any time of the year? I certainly would not and it is a reflection on this awful government that we have this situation, not only in Lynn but in many other parts of the country, particularly since 2010 when the Conservatives along with the Liberal Democrats formed the coalition government.

The Conservatives have attacked people who have very little. The image of Lynn is irrelevant when we have a big increase in homelessness in the sixth richest economy in the world and it is far more important to show compassion to people on the streets who probably do not want to be there.