Letter: Paul Rawlinson March 20, 2018

In the Lynn News article regarding the beach hut rent, there was an inaccurate and disingenuous quote from Cllr Alistair Beales.

He stated that he had been corresponding with the Heacham Beach Hut Owners Association (HBHOA) and had offered to come

to talk to us.

This is only partially true, as the aggressive Cllr Beales only agreed to attend a meeting after several challenges to do so. He then used this as an excuse to stop constructive discussions with the HBHOA.

Cllr Beales was aggressive both to myself after I complained that the HBHOA saw these rises and the manner in which they were made, as a form of under-the-counter dealing. In other words, not a transparent process. The council let people bid for these without the charge that all others normally pay for transfer. They claimed there wasn’t a transfer, then how did the new owner get the property

without one? We have to pay circa £1,400 to West Norfolk when we buy our huts. No wonder the new owners were happy to pay this rent. Put simply the process for assessing rent is unsafe. He was also aggressive to the chairman of the HBHOA who did not accept his behaviour and sent him off with a flea in his ear.

He also claimed that the cost to owners of beach huts was a reasonable £8 a week. This is untrue. We can only use the beach huts under our lease six months of the year, this then puts this small patch of

sand (the huts are ours and not included) up to £16 per week.

If we take Wells at an average of £350 per year with 12 months occupancy then this is £6 per week. I know where I would rather be. So, Heacham is paying £10 a week more than Wells for use of the beach huts and Wells is very well maintained, Heacham is not.

Good value indeed, Cllr Beales.