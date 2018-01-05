Letter: PM Finch January 5, 2018

I was thrilled to read that the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has secured a funding bid of £4 million, but once again am bitterly disappointed at the proposed plans for its use.

New beds replacing ones already in use at the Fermoy Unit are very nice but quite honestly do not begin to help those who suffer mental health problems in this part of England. What we need are more doctors, nurses, counselors, those who specialize in this area. Having to wait three years for an appointment with a counselor and then being told you cannot have any more help after six sessions is ridiculous. We should spend this money on people who are trained to do the job and resist setting up yet more management. I am a carer for somebody with a long term mental health problem. At 75 years of age this is becoming increasingly difficult for me.