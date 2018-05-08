Letter: R Mark Harriman May 8, 2018

There are three long-established bus stops in Sandringham Road, Hunstanton – Bennett Close, Sandringham Road and Park Road.

These stops serve the Waveney Road Estate, the Redgate Estate, Sandringham Road, Park Road East, Fieldsend Road, and Valentine Road.

These areas are predominantly residential, populated especially by the older generation, many of whom have concessionary bus passes but who cannot manage the Park Road hill or Sandringham Road hill.

The former Coasthopper service gave many residents access to Lynn and back as well as Wells.

The new replacement Lynx Coastliner (36) is routed via the Bennett Estate and Tesco’s to the bus station, cutting out a large and significant residential area. It appears that all Lynx routes to Hunstanton Bus Station follow this new single route and now totally neglect the Sandringham Road route. This is a seriously retrograde public service situation.

An inquiry was made to Lynx where a lady stated: “We are there to make money and have no contractual obligation.” It rather shocked me. Smarter buses with nice, presentable drivers are no compensation for a diminished and less convenient service.

For sound economic commercial purposes I would have thought that at least one Coastliner an hour could use the Sandringham Road route.

Please can this situation be remedied quickly?