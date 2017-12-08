Letter: R Parr December 8,2017

They have become the “enemy within” in contemporary society. I am referring to the “crazy” cyclists who ride along pavements and through pedestrian shopping streets with complete disregard to the safety of people on foot.

There are, of course, many responsible cyclists about.

I was prompted to write this letter after recently witnessing the reckless behaviour of a young male cyclist, riding through Lynn High Street in darkness on a weekday at about 4.30pm. The street was quite busy with shoppers and he was riding at speed and weaving his way in and out of pedestrians. If an elderly person or a young mum pushing a baby buggy had inadvertently stepped into this cyclist’s path, either of them could have been injured. I fear that it is only a matter of time before someone is killed as a result of the completely irresponsible actions of such a cyclist. Will it take a fatality before the police or other authorities take action over this modern day menace on our streets?