Letter: Rob Horspole March 9, 2018

The “Beast from the East” has caused problems for many readers.

I would like to thank Steve Kingston and his wife Gail, who run the West Lynn Ferry, for their efforts in keeping the service running throughout the recent spell of bad weather.

In the several years that I’ve used the ferry, I’ve never seen Steve look as cold as he has done in the past few days, and I’m sure that Gail’s help in the mornings has been far from enjoyable for her. Steve’s skill in crossing the river whilst contending with fast tides and gusting winds is nothing short of amazing.

The West Lynn Ferry is a great way to enter and leave the town, and much less stressful for the passengers than the frustrating traffic queues.

Gail and Steve are totally dedicated to their work, and make a huge contribution to the transport system of Lynn, in all weathers.

If you’ve never used the ferry, there are some superb views of the waterfront to be had from the West Lynn Walkway.