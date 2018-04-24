Letter: Ron Graham April 27, 2018

With reference to your recent article “New road scheme is a trial for some”, I can confirm that as a resident of the Friars area, living in Ethel Terrace, there is no safe way that I can come out of Valingers Road to turn right along London Road.

There is little point in creating a right turn to get me into the Friars via Valingers Road, when there is no provision to get me back out again safely. Even turning left onto London Road from Valingers Road will only be easily achievable when the pedestrian crossing lights are activated along London Road.

Given the amount of traffic using the limited amount of Tarmac available along London Road, the old adage of “trying to squeeze a pint into a quart pot” clearly still applies.

Something far more radical needs to be done to resolve the problem of the high levels of traffic flowing into and out of Lynn via the Southgates.

Is it worth revisiting the idea of a park and ride somewhere near the Hardwick roundabout/Pullover roundabout, or even consider the dreaded congestion charge?

I am glad that I am still capable of walking into town from the Friars, but many older members of this community will no doubt feel trapped by this new layout.

A “quick fix” is clearly an ironic comment from our Norfolk County Council officials!