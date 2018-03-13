Letter: Ronald Mortimer March 13, 2018

There has been a lot said about homeless people in Lynn from many sectors and, as normal, fingers are pointed at everybody, but the persons who do this have not looked at themselves first.

There are three types of people on the streets after money – beggars who have a roof over their heads and con the public they are homeless; alcoholics and drug addicts who fall into that same category as the beggars; and the people who are genuine homeless people.

Separate these two from the homeless and how many genuinely homeless are on our streets?

Well done Brain Long (Conservative) of West Norfolk Council. Nice to see the work on the accommodation near QD progressing very well for the true homeless people on our Lynn streets. I have military veterans all over the country helping in this problem and I would like to thank Matt Page, a great friend of mine from Dereham, who is doing a great job. He is a man from my battalion The 1st Bn the Royal Anglian Regiment, who spends a lot of time organising personnel around the country helping these unfortunate people. Let us not convince ourselves homelessness has not been with us since time began and to shout that it is getting worse maybe the truth, but did it start this year, or last year? No it has been here with all governments, so instead of using this problem as a political football individuals should now wait to see how the new available accommodation works out when it is completed. Well done, West Norfolk Council.