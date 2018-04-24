Letter: Steve Mackinder April 24, 2018

I have some sympathy with Sarah Juggins’s predicament at lambing time and the concerns about the horrors of dogs killing sheep across the UK but at the end of the day, this precious ‘crop’ has to be protected like any other.

I’d suggest two easy options.Fence these animals properly for their own protection and insist on all dogs being leashed when out in public. With that little problem sorted I’d like to turn my attention to the hundreds of thousands of baby birds being slaughtered by cats every spring, and as obviously they are of no commercial value, they don’t get the same headlines. But I fear that problem would take a whole page of letters to the Lynn News. Has anyone tried to tether a cat?