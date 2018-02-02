Letter: Steve Mackinder February 2, 2018

I note the current Labour leader has recently announced his Government would, in the event of winning an election, purchase 8,000 houses to make available for rough sleepers.

This is good news if it ever happens but I wonder where these houses might be?

Will Corbyn’s acolytes be begging to have one in their street? Maybe Jezza will set one up on the corner of whatever smart suburban street he lives on? Who knows? We all know this latest empty promise is just another bit of grandstanding to keep himself somewhere on the edge of the limelight while Mrs May’s chaotic reign hurtles towards oblivion.