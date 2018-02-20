Letter: Steve Mackinder February 20, 2018

Viewpoint contributers are a moany old lot and frankly it’s hardly surprising bearing in mind the relentless budget cuts and the financial incompetence of our local authorities.

I’m as guilty as hell when it comes to complaining about the state of things, but it seems to me that although we all easily and readily point the finger at the financial axemen we have to accept that if we are going to survive and improve our lives and our locality we are going to have to get involved on a personal level. Many of us could find some time to get involved as a volunteer in villages or towns and ensure things like food banks, youth groups or supporting the elderly. It isn’t hard to do. If we found a thousand people prepared to put in a few hours a week you could transform many struggling volunteer organisations and, if we had 10,000, we could probably set the world on fire, figuratively speaking.

We have to accept the money isn’t going to come anytime soon so let’s see if we can stop relying on non-existent Government handouts and sort ourselves out.

If the stalwarts of our volunteer services made it known they need help, maybe people will come forward.

Fancy another night on the sofa watching boring, mindless telly? Then maybe you could do something to help.