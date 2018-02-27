Letter: Steve Mackinder February 27, 2018

Rob Archer gets behind the campaign to ‘invest’ £350,000 in a feasibility study to ascertain whether old rail tracks in Norfolk could be converted into cyclepaths.

I think we’re all pretty sure it can be done with enough money behind the project and I’m assuming that if this hare-brained initiative takes off we’ll find every last penny will be spent and then they’ll come up with a terrifyingly large number to actually make a start.

Rob, we haven’t got enough money in Norfolk to keep our vulnerable and elderly warm and safe so I’d suggest we get the basics right before we splurge money on fripperies like this.

National cycle routes exist all over the area already, they use the public highways and, judging by the few cycles who use the one that runs past my house, I’d say it was a minority activity that really doesn’t merit this level of investment, especially for those who don’t live anywhere near the North Lynn to Hunstanton trackbed.

Use the roads we’ve got already. It makes more sense!