Letter: Steve Mackinder January 26, 2018

I can see how annoying it must be for the Bremainers to have their personal desires thwarted by the majority who voted to leave and you can totally understand why they persist in begging us all to accept the idea of a third referendum.

Imagine what will happen if this were to be accepted and we dragged everyone to the polling booths again and we had a similar narrow gap in favour of remaining in the EC. Do you reckon these whingers would be wittering about the close call and begging us for yet another referendum? Neither do I. These guys are just poor losers and need to get real, bite the bullet and get behind the plan to reassert ourselves as a nation and not just a side issue for the EC bullies across the Channel.