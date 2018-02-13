Letter: W J Blundell February 13, 2018

Unfortunately my wife has been suffering ill health for some months so has had to attend hospital regularly. I would like to say a big thank you to all the staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for all their kind and wonderful help.

I have always respected NHS staff for their wonderful work. The NHS is one of the most important things that has happened to this country. I really appreciate how hard they work after my regular visits to the hospital. They do not stop and carry on working hours after they should have gone home to care for people and still keep smiling. They are unsung heroes and we forget they staff are people with lives and everyday problems, not machines. When is this government going to show respect and humanity to these people and lift this stupid pay cap of 1 per cent? The NHS is understaffed, underfunded, the same as all the emergency services because they are public services. Now 2,000 Royal Marines are to go and two ships and police are cut to the bone at a time when we are on high alert for a terrorist attack. As regards Brexit, I bet they will be happy to see the back of such a backward thinking country.