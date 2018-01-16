Letter: W J Blundell January 16, 2018

What a hypocrite our Prime Minister is. I am 70 and have never known someone so out of touch with the people and reality.

The same goes for the Government in general. Over Christmas she paid a visit to our troops in Cyprus and praised them for the great job they do, rightly so. Then she went on to praise all our emergency services and had the cheek to tell people how much we should respect them or say thank you. Mrs May, the people don’t need telling. It is you and your government who do not have respect for them. Seven years has shown us this – cuts, cuts, cuts. They are all underfunded and understaffed. The police and the Army have the lowest numbers in 30 years, the NHS is 40,000 nurses short, district nurses and midwives are leaving in large numbers. May and Hunt apologising for the state of the NHS is insincere. To say on the Andrew Marr Show regarding the NHS that nothing is perfect is uncaring. I was at the hospital recently and the staff were working flat out. It is their dedication that is keeping the NHS alive. The Government wants to privatise it, like everything else. They want to be in government but be responsible for nothing. So Esther McVey is the new Work and Pensions Secretary? God help people in need. She closed down all the Remploy factories and put thousands of disabled people out of work.