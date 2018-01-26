Letter: Wendy Twite, January 26

It was an absolute surprise to open Friday’s Lynn News and see the picture of Lynn Minster bell-ringers on Page 2 and read the headline, Community Champion of the Week – and reading that it was about me!

Peter Jackson presented me with gifts including the new Minster sweatshirt which he had designed for us. It was at our 9.30am ringing session for the 10am service for my 85th birthday on that day that he told me he had got together a team to ring a quarter peal of 1,260 changes in my honour at 4pm. I have been ringing at St Margaret’s, now the Minster, for 65 years this November, having started in 1953. We do have a good team at the Minster under the leadership of Peter who helped on special occasions with ringers from St Faith’s, Gaywood, and other towers in the district as we have ten bells. Thank you, Lynn News, for adding my previous thoughts from Heritage Sunday, 2017.