WEst Norfolk businesses have a say on economic strategy

West Norfolk businesses voiced their opinions last week about how the region will shape up in the future at the first in a series of consultation events held with Norfolk Chamber and New Anglia LEP to form delivery plans for the new economic strategy.

At the meeting held at Lynn’s Knights Hill Hotel, Hayley Mace, head of communications at the New Anglia LEP, brought businesses up to speed on the strategy so far and presented the vision for the future of the region, which includes creating 88,000 new jobs and seeing 30,000 new businesses by 2036.

Delegates took part in discussions to report what they are now doing to support business development and say what changes they wish to see.

Nova Fairbank, public affairs manager at Norfolk Chamber said: “It is vitally important that we help capture what is already being delivered in all areas of Norfolk and that this information is then fed into the new Economic Strategy. This feedback will ensure that there is no duplication of activity and will allow other areas to benefit from best practice. Even more essentially the feedback will show where the gaps are and what is needed to help support economic growth and jobs in those areas.”

The strategy consultations events have proven to be very popular with Norfolk businesses that are keen to share their experiences and contribute to shaping future economic developments.