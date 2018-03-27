Young man from King’s Lynn raises money for Young Minds

An 18-year-old from Lynn is running the Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) 10K to raise money for a mental health and wellbeing charity.

Josh Peach, pictured above, is raising money and awareness of the UK’s leading charity championing the mental health and wellbeing of young people, Young Minds.

Josh Peach is running GEAR to raise money for Young Minds

He said: “I have struggled with depression and anxiety myself and know how important it is to have a good support network around you to help get you through the toughest times, and simply get out of bed in the morning.”

Josh who was aiming to raise a minimum of £100 exceeded his target in just 12 hours, having raised an extra £77.

He is documenting his charity challenge on YouTube, where he has also uploaded videos on Young Minds.

To support Josh, visit his Virgin Money Giving page by searching ‘Josh Peach Great East Anglian Run for Young Minds’ or search his YouTube channel, JPMYT.