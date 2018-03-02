Your snow snaps from across West Norfolk

From shots of a Springer Spaniel caught mid-jump to scenic snaps of West Norfolk, Lynn News readers’ appeared to have well and truly enjoyed this week’s wintry weather.

Throughout the week we have been asking our readers to send in photographs of themselves enjoying Beast from the East and we received some glorious shots.

Harley the Springer Spaniel enjoying the snow in Docking. By Eve Bateson

Check out our Facebook page @LynnNews and our Twitter account @TheLynnNews to see more of our readers’ snow pictures.

If you take a picture that you are proud of and would like to give it a good showing in our newspaper, send it across to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk with the title Readers’ Picture. This is open all year round.

Jemma Greef, who took these photos at Titchwell this morning, said: "Robins are hungry today."

"My six-year-old Ella happily being pulled around on her sledge at 7.30 this morning on Fairstead," said Zoe Moore

St Mary's Church, Snettisham. By Diane Westwood

Old Hunstanton Lighthouse. By Kayla Woods