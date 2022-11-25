A van-full of donations has been sent off from the Lynn News office to the Boxes of Hope charity base.

We started collecting donations for those impacted by the war in Ukraine following an appeal from the Holbeach charity for drop-off points around West Norfolk.

The donations include clothes and medical equipment and more will be sent over to Ukraine in the next week.

Van of donations (60881329)

Boxes of Hope is a charity based in south Lincolnshire, aiming to help Ukrainians here in the UK and overseas during the war with Russia.

Since March 2022, 15 eight tonne lorries have been sent to Ukraine and Poland to distribute across Ukraine.

The charity has assisted people with providing clothes,

essential items, toys and more.

Founder of Boxes of Hope Mandy Baxter, who started the charity from her dining room table, said: “I am humbled and amazed every day at people’s generosity and kindness and I am extremely proud to be part of this wonderful community.”

She thanked the Lynn News for taking in donations.

So far, 100 families in the UK have been helped by Boxes of Hope.

Currently, Boxes of Hope need, food, medical aid, sleeping bags, torches, candles, batteries, flour, sugar, oil, salt, nappies, baby essentials, warm clothes, military wear, new underwear packs for all ages, new socks (all ages) and teenage clothes.

If you have any donations, drop them off to the Lynn News office on the Tuesday Market Place between the hours of 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday.