Take decisions away from politicians

As we enter into yet another leadership contest and the potential for a fifth health secretary and more chaos with cabinet re-shuffles, where does it leave Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital?

While we know that the Department for Health is fully aware of the desperate need for our hospital to be re-built, these decisions and announcements are made by politicians and at the moment we have seen a constant churn of them at the top.

Yet another leadership contest, and all it brings with it, means more delays to announcements over funding.

What makes this even harder, is the precarious state of the UK’s finances due to Liz Truss’ trashing of the economy.

Inflation has not been tackled, growth has not been achieved and the population was already really struggling with the huge increase to the cost of living which the Tories reckless

decisions made even worse.

The decision for our hospital and the funding it needs must be taken out of the hands of politicians who come and go.

Instead the Department for Health must be given the power to make such announcements for the good of the country, the good of the NHS and the good of our QEH.

Jo Rust

Save the QEH campaign

Perhaps she can quit SW Norfolk too?

Don’t suppose there’s a chance Lizzie will throw the towel in for SW Norfolk as well?

Her legacy for us appears to be the dissolving of our dream for a new hospital...fiasco!

Steve Mackinder

Denver

Tory soap opera is delaying our QEH rebuild

We don’t need another Conservative Prime Minister lurching from crisis to crisis.

We need a general election now and the Conservatives out of power.

Families and pensioners in West Norfolk are worried about putting food on the table while the Conservatives are fighting each other like rats in a sack.

It’s time to end this daily Conservative soap opera that is delaying and delaying vital

decisions like the rebuild of our crumbling QEH hospital.

Cllr Rob Colwell

West Norfolk Council

Water was too murky to see the bottom

Last weekend members of three different environmental groups took part in a national project to monitor the water quality of our rivers. Observers surveyed at four different places along Gaywood River and then completed online questions about pollution, litter, invasive species and wildlife. At all four places the water was too murky to see the bottom of the river.

Gaywood River is one of only 210 chalk rivers in the world. Water in chalk rivers should be clear – anyone spending a few minutes looking should be able to see various species of fish and aquatic plant.

As well as water quality, the observers looked for potential sources of pollution. In Lynn potential pollutants included litter on the banks, a shopping trolley in the water and outlet pipes. At Sugar and Derby Fen and at Bawsey there were outlet pipes and drainage dykes. These have the potential to release sewage and pollutants, including insecticides and nitrates into the river.

Also at Sugar Fen there is a weir that would prevent fish from swimming upstream.

Chalk rivers should be a haven for a rich variety of wildlife. At Bawsey, the observer was lucky to see and hear a kingfisher but at other places along the river observers only saw ducks and pigeons. One kingfisher does not suggest a rich biodiversity.

Gaywood River is 6.7 miles from its source near Gayton to the Great Ouse at the South Quay. Although in the past, there have been water clean-up

projects and litter picks. There is a need for fresh detailed information about the river’s problem.

The findings will be analysed by Dr Thomas Stanton, a freshwater scientist from Loughborough University. The aim of the research, organised by Planet Patrol, is to raise awareness of the pressures on rivers and to make sure that they are valued and protected.

The need for protection is urgent. Unfortunately, at a full council meeting recently, the

ruling conservatives voted against a motion to deplore these recent announcements which, if carried through, will severely damage the environment and measures to protect and enhance biodiversity.

The three environmental groups are Klimate Concern, ExtinctionRebellion and Friends of the Earth, and Planet Patrol is a non-profit making organisation.

Jenny Walker

Roydon

We must stop sending our money abroad

My heart goes out to all local businesses, families and pensioners.

We must stop sending money abroad and concentrate on our own country so everyone can be better off.

I would love to see MPs living on low salaries. See how they manage.

No wonder there are so many mental health problems about.

Even a Government bird flu lockdown has come too late to save East Anglia’s turkeys, chickens, geese and ducks. Wow, we could all be eating sausage and mash on Christmas Day.

Marry Urry

Lynn

She has been an excellent constituency MP for us

Recently Viewpoint printed a letter of mine about the job of Prime Minister being as insecure as that of a football manager.

Liz Truss lasted 44 days, equalled by that of Brian Clough as Leeds United manager. Coincidental or providential?

I leave that to the readers.

The core reason for the PM’s resignation was that she was over promoted.

Despite this the Rt Hon lady should also be remembered for what she achieved in other Government posts.

As international trade secretary she secured substantial business deals for Britain, and as Foreign Secretary she showed strength on the Northern Ireland protocol.

Not forgetting how she spooked Russian President Vladimar Putin over the war in Ukraine. Becoming prime minister was an elevation too far.

Human nature always remembers how people in high places cross the finishing line.

It would be extremely harsh to point the finger of judgement at Liz solely, rather than culpability resting on a Conservative Party system and electoral college which enabled her to be given a position beyond her station.

As the former Tory PM David Cameron said: “We are all in this together.”

The ex-Prime Minister was a victim, not a failure.

Conceivably Ms Truss will be looking for her career to take on a new direction.

But she is unlikely to be a box office attraction as an after dinner speaker, unlike some previous premiers.

Her aspirational Thatcherite incarnate fell at the 44th hurdle.

Margaret Thatcher’s legacy was “the lady’s not for turning,” whereas Liz’s legacy was “the lady’s for U Turning”.

Liz Truss is an excellent constituency MP, serving the people of SW Norfolk well, of which I was a beneficiary in the past.

My prayers and blessings go out to her as she resurrects herself from the doldrums despite mistakes made, with an undocumented definition of equality that all of us have transgressed in our lives.

To sum up scripturally: “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against principalities, against powers.”

David Fleming

Downham