Petition calling for a roundabout at junction

I have started a petition calling for Norfolk County Council to add a roundabout to the junction of Langley Road and Grimston Road.

This is one of the first issues mentioned to me by residents in Gaywood North & Central. This junction clearly needs a rethink, with road users avoiding it entirely and adding pressures on other parts of the local road network.

The petition has already achieved more than 50 signatures; enough to get a written response from the council with details of what action will be taken on the petition, if any, and the reasons behind the decision.

The road network in and through the division needs a rethink. For example; I am a

believer that ‘20s plenty’ should be introduced in residential roads, where residents want them.

Research released last year from engineering consultants Future Transport models the benefit of capping speeds at 20mph vs 30mph. The research shows significant and substantial reductions is

emissions: CO2 lower by 26% and NOx 28% lower.

David Sayers

Liberal Democrat candidate for Gaywood North and Central

Her tone was crass and not prudent

The letter last week from Rust, or Ms Rust as I prefer to call her as a matter of consummate professionalism, was a marathon article about the capitalism of Jeremy Dearling.

Jo referred to the correspondent seven times as Dearling in the process. It was rather crass and unparliamentary of one who aspired to be an MP in a past general election.

A prefix of Mr would have been prudent without those accusing the lady of getting personal, as the presentation suggested.

The tone of the letter lacked grace, with Jo displaying a contempt for those who do not share her ideology and brand of socialism.

What Jeremy was tacitly saying is that capitalism is about creating growth and wealth in pursuit of a healthy economy.

What the leftists cannot grasp is that by weakening the strong, the weak get further weakened.

Testament to this is that the weakest countries in the EU are mainly socialist.

If Jo wants to be taken seriously as a professional politician, diplomacy and refinement would be a launching pad with an absence of emotive phraseology.

On this occasion to resonate with the subject, I am appending my signature below in surname only, and my gender is male, not meaning to be facetious.

Fleming

Downham

Her letter was merely an ill-tempered rant

Well, it seems Jo Rust has definitely got time on her hands if her ill-tempered Tuesday Lynn News letters rant is anything to go by.

The latest attack on ‘Dearling’ dominated about half the entire letters page and although it was both tediously typical and dispiriting I managed to get to the end after some fresh air.

Where to begin? Much of it was just the same old ‘Oh! Jeremy Corbyn’ claptrap but my

favourite and frankly laughable statement was her observation that Jeremy Dearling was incorrect in his assertion that the energy price hike was the result of the war in Ukraine but apparently, it’s rooted in 12 years of Tory rule. Really Jo, really? I don’t know if she’s noticed on one of her well-deserved foreign holidays but the fuel price hike isn’t just a hideous upshot of a failing Tory Government here in the UK.

It’s a world-wide phenomenon Jo, not just Boris’ fault. Honestly... just look over the fence once in a while. The rude and rambling attack on Dearling descended further into farce with her vague dismissal of Dearling’s impertinent suggestion that socialists like her might like to open up their spare rooms up to the homeless.

Clearly ‘Rust’s’ principles don’t extend beyond the theoretical and letter-writing and she swiftly moved on to more capitalist-bashing ravings including the gob-smacking statement that “war and capitalism go hand in hand”.

Clearly history books aren’t part of her library... surely religion and war are more likely bedfellows Jo?

I’ve found generally that shrill and vociferous campaigners against capitalism like Jo Rust express distaste for the nasty workings of capitalists but invariably seem happy to invest into and eventually draw their hefty pensions generated by the horrid men in red braces. Generally principles go out of the window when the monthly pensions land in your account.

Rust is great at shrill rhetoric and grumpy denigration of others’ opinions and while its a free country I note her diatribes are essentially devoid of answers or practical solutions apart from ‘vote for us’.

But then again that’s pretty much the mantra for all politicians major and indeed rude and very minor ones too.

Steve Mackinder

Denver