PM should come and visit our food bank

Friday’s newspaper headlines made depressing reading on two fronts.

Volunteers at Lynn Foodbank

Firstly the Government is planning a change in benefits affecting multitudes.

It would force people in SW Norfolk and beyond to find work despite suffering from a range of physical and mental health conditions.

It would entail going to work no matter how unwell one is. This comes from a Government lacking in compassion, as it drifts from one crisis to another.

Correlated with this was the front page Lynn News headline on the same date about the plights of families struggling to put food on the table.

Furthermore, how can one go to work off the back of starvation and be productive?

Lynn's food bank is being financially stretched to provide sustenance for the needy especially children, Britain's transparent shame.

Figures are expected to rise this Christmas, according to manager Helen Gilbert.

This is growth the Chancellor of the Exchequer cannot pride himself in, and it would be prudent of the PM Rishi Sunak if he could condescend from his wealth to visit the food bank in Lynn and see the 'fear in their eyes' as exemplified by this newspaper.

David Fleming

Downham

Don’t ban wild swimming - just ensure it is done safely

I'd like to respond to your recent article regarding the swim at Bawsey at the weekend.

My son Charlie has consented to me writing this response. Charlie is a very savvy and articulate 11-year-old, and he certainly knows his own mind. He swims with me in rivers and lakes on a regular basis. He loves being outdoors, swimming in the open air in his natural environment.

He is acutely aware of the risks and benefits of outdoor swimming, and I am always with him.

He uses a tow float and wetsuit if needed. He would never dive into cold water, he knows it's dangerous, I've taught him that. The people we swim with have taught him that.

It's about educating our young people about the risks, how to avoid getting into trouble and ensuring they are competent swimmers.

I can count on one hand the amount of swimming lessons Charlie has had at school, and that's not all down to Covid either.

As a teenager, I swum at Bawsey and took risks, as young people do. Fact. Signs or no signs they will still do it.

Isn't it better that they know how to do it safely, so rather than ban it, acknowledge it goes on, and ensure it's done safely?

I also saw this morning that two in five leisure centres are due to close, even more reason to have these open spaces for future generations to use.

Angie Fereday

via email

Millionaire’s money could have made a difference elsewhere

I recently read an article stating that James Dyson had donated £35million to Gresham’s school in Holt.

Correct me if I am wrong in stating this is a private school and however much that is donated, again it will only benefit the tiny few with affluent lifestyles and parents who can afford to send their children to a private school.

Just imagine what a fraction of that money could do to a school such as Redgate Junior or Smithdon High and how many children from all walks of life could benefit from this. Shame but again would not expect anything different.

Cheyanne Handousa

via email

They would not have closed bridge lightly

We've all seen the news and the local diversion signs around Stowbridge and the carnage that the closure of the bridge over the Ouse is creating for local businesses but is anyone seriously imagining 'the experts' have closed this bridge on a whim? Clearly, David Fleming needs greater proof that the bridge is unsafe but unless he's some kind of structural engineer I'd suggest the data won't mean much.

Frankly, we cannot assume those ensconced in the 'gin and tonic citadel' have closed the bridge without a very good reason.

While it's truly devastating news for surrounding villages with the diversions and businesses affected by the problems, I suggest it's a step too far to immediately assume it's another case of "health and safety gone mad".

David (tongue in cheek I assume) wants to get CAMRA involved to support the beleaguered pub but despite their abilities to 'sink a few pints' I'd suggest that inviting the likes of The Bar Man and his jolly gang at CAMRA to dodge down to The Heron for a swift half and offer their opinions on the cracks on the bridge might be a lark but wouldn't shed much light on the problem.

Steve Mackinder

Denver