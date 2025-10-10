Put up with RAF planes or move away

Regarding the letter, ‘Why do they have to wake us in the middle of the night?’

What a stupid question: Everyone knows the country needs to be protected at all times.

A reader has complained about nighttime training exercises from RAF Marham

RAF Marham has been here for a very long time, so the letter writer must have known planes flew at all times.

I’m sure many people would rather hear our planes than a Russian or a North Korean one and put up with a few moments of noise to know we are getting protected.

And if they don’t protect us, we won’t have to worry about the noise any more.

So get a life, put up or move out, as I know which I prefer.

P Fisher

Sutton Bridge

He should complain to White House

I believe the gentleman who continually complains about the aerial activity over Denver and Downham would be better served by directing his complaints to the White House. Were it not for the current incumbent having single-handedly turned the world into the most dangerous state it has ever been, there would be no need for the increased activity.

Liz Symes

Downham

Surveys show what will be lost to houses

Following your report about the red-listed greenfinch spotted in Sam Owen's garden, readers might be interested to know that some 80 bird species were recorded during a breeding bird survey in the spring/summer of this year on the land earmarked for the West Winch Housing Access Road.

In fact, the varied habitats that feature in this area (hedgerows, ditches, woodland, scrub and arable fields) support and have boosted populations of listed species since the last report conducted in 2021.

The greenfinch territories mapped increased from three to 12, the skylark, listed both as a Species of Principal Importance and on the red list, showed an increase in territories from 36 to 38.

In fact, all listed species bar the house sparrow and the starling showed an increase, testament to the importance of this undisturbed habitat.

It will come as no surprise to learn that Birds of Conservation Concern (BoCC) do “not confer additional protection under legislation or planning policies” although additional protection is extended to species listed under Schedule 1 of the Countryside and Wildlife Act 1981.

It is unclear what the “additional protection” is. Nevertheless, four species that fall under this piece of legislation were identified - the avocet, hobby and marsh harrier, none of which were recorded as breeding, and the rare firecrest, which was possibly breeding.

These habitats support not only birds, but badgers, great crested newts and at least seven species of foraging or commuting bats, including the rare barbastelle, contribute to the biodiversity of the area.

A road, however, and 4,000 houses are considered to outweigh the permanent loss of this important mosaic of habitats. Surveys serve only to remind us of what will be permanently lost.

Jane Braybrook

North Runcton

Urgent action is needed to save fish here

Residents living in the vicinity of the Long Pond in North Lynn are seriously concerned about the wildlife and fish due to the horrendous state of the pond in Harecroft Parade.

There is oil floating on the surface, and car wheels, shopping trolleys and rubbish have been thrown in.

Waterlily roots cover much of the surface, the water level is extremely low, and the pond needs dredging and cleaning.

The water pump needs to be turned on so water can flow.

People have been rescuing distressed fish and placing them in the Gaywood River, which I know should not happen, but the only alternative is to watch the fish die.

Urgent action is needed. Large notices stating big fines for any person depositing rubbish in the ponds need to be displayed.

Mr C Wells

Lynn

Where is it being set out and shared?

Last week I wrote about the masterplan for Lynn. Alongside my letter was one by Steve Mackinder about the demise of the high street, rightly citing one of the root causes.

Also alongside was a picture of the Custom House. Ironic because it is about to be closed down again. Another example of a step backwards, no sign of ambition or creativity.

Where is the cohesive plan of how Lynn will look when all the tourists flock to see the Guildhall in its full glory? What attractions will be open?

What will the finances look like? Where is the vision being set out and shared?

Robert Gardner

South Wootton

Our threat is from building developers

I do not relate to a Cornish councillor warning that West Norfolk could become distant if one council covers the whole area, something he should not be meddling in as The Wash does not have the waves of Fistral beach for surfing.

Part of the appeal of our area is the state of relative solitude. If that is the distance, then so be it.

People visit the area to get a break from the 'rat race' and an absence of motorway networks, for example.

West Norfolk is a sought-after area for retirement with agricultural shows and village pubs.

Isn't distance preferable to a metropolis encircled by the M25 and all that road rage? Look at the appeal of 'Chelsea on Sea' for Londoners.

The threat to a distant West Norfolk comes from building developers as the population will inexorably increase, with the accompanying increases in traffic, roads, infrastructure and easier accessibility.

David Fleming

Downham

Hospital really did not need more kicking

Surely a hospital struggling at the very bottom of the NHS performance targets doesn't need a further kick in the teeth with the proposed £18million cut to funding?

MP James Wild rightly flags it up but ultimately, I fear, won't change anyone's mind and maybe Labour's Terry Jermy might take up the cudgel for us?

It's hard to understand the mindset of a Government who reckons the Queen Elizabeth Hospital needs thumping with budget cuts, but I guess when it's blowing every last penny it borrows on housing the illegal refugees landing on our borders, we all must be expected to make sacrifices for the cause.

The fact that this gargantuan proposed budget cut only represents about three days' worth of refugee hotel bills is frankly sobering.

Steve Mackinder

Denver

