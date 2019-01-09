Youth, 16, charged over King's Lynn assault video

A 16-year-old boy arrested in connection with a video of an assault in Lynn town centre has now been charged, police have confirmed today.

He was arrested after a video of an assault in Lynn town centre was posted on social media on Monday (January 7).

Officers say the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been released on bail with a curfew and conditions not to enter the town centre.

He will appear at King's Lynn Youth Court on Tuesday, January 29.