Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Youth, 17, charged over crowd trouble at King's Lynn Town FA Cup tie with Walsall

By Allister Webb
-
allister.webb@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:19, 09 November 2021
 | Updated: 17:21, 09 November 2021

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A teenager has been charged in connection with reported crowd disorder during King's Lynn Town's FA Cup tie against Walsall at the weekend.

The 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is one of two who were arrested following incidents during the match on Saturday, which Walsall won 1-0.

And Norfolk Police say their investigation of what happened is continuing.

The King's Lynn Town players during a one-minute silence. Picture: Tim Smith. (52898566)
The King's Lynn Town players during a one-minute silence. Picture: Tim Smith. (52898566)

A force spokesman said this evening that officers were called to the Walks following what they described as "reports of anti-social behaviour at a football match".

She added: "Officers have since arrested two teenagers in connection.

"A 17-year-old boy has been charged with a section 2 football offence [under the Football (Offences) Act 1991] of throwing missiles towards a playing area or other spectators.

Action on the field during King's Lynn Town's FA Cup tie with Walsall was marred by ugly scenes off it. Picture: Tim Smith (52898568)
Action on the field during King's Lynn Town's FA Cup tie with Walsall was marred by ugly scenes off it. Picture: Tim Smith (52898568)

"Another 17-year-old was given a caution for the same offence. Enquiries continue into incidents at the ground."

Crime Kings Lynn Allister Webb
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE