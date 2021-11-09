Youth, 17, charged over crowd trouble at King's Lynn Town FA Cup tie with Walsall

A teenager has been charged in connection with reported crowd disorder during King's Lynn Town's FA Cup tie against Walsall at the weekend.

The 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is one of two who were arrested following incidents during the match on Saturday, which Walsall won 1-0.

And Norfolk Police say their investigation of what happened is continuing.

The King's Lynn Town players during a one-minute silence. Picture: Tim Smith. (52898566)

A force spokesman said this evening that officers were called to the Walks following what they described as "reports of anti-social behaviour at a football match".

She added: "Officers have since arrested two teenagers in connection.

"A 17-year-old boy has been charged with a section 2 football offence [under the Football (Offences) Act 1991] of throwing missiles towards a playing area or other spectators.

Action on the field during King's Lynn Town's FA Cup tie with Walsall was marred by ugly scenes off it. Picture: Tim Smith (52898568)

"Another 17-year-old was given a caution for the same offence. Enquiries continue into incidents at the ground."