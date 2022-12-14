A youth group group in West Norfolk have called for teens across the borough to join them in a huge recycling project.

The West Norfolk Youth Advisory Board (YAB) are creating an art project with a floral twist, and have opted to use plastic bottles as their medium.

YAB bring young people together to identify issues that are impacting them, then lobbying them to help raise awareness.

Members of YAB in Lynn's town centre with part of their recycled flower project (61287858)

The purpose of the project is to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the environment, while highlighting how damaging single-use plastic can be.

The 'Meadow of Hope' project involves YAB commissioners running workshops across the borough for young people aged between 11-19 who live or study in West Norfolk.

They want to encourage people to get involved and make their own flower to add to the Meadow of Hope.

YAB are encouraging schools and youth groups to join in too.

A Spokesperson from YAB said: "“The West Norfolk YAB believe strongly about the environment. We want to make a change, so even if one person becomes more aware about recycling, it’s something we’re proud to have achieved.

"With our project, we want to tell the community that recycling is practically our future.

"If we’re careless and continue to litter, it will show in a few years’ time and impact the world around us - whether it may be animal extinction, pollution, or global warming."

Non-profit organisation Blackfield Creatives have also got involved with YAB's Meadow of Hope.

Jenny Ward, from Blackfield Creatives said: "As we have developed this project with the West Norfolk YAB, we have been so impressed by the

determination of the Young Commissioners to get the community thinking about recycling.

"We were delighted that they wanted to take a creative approach to their campaign too and look forward to seeing how the project evolves."

For more details about the YAB, including how to become a Young Commissioner, visit their website.

If your school of youth organisation is interested in taking part in the Meadow of Hope, get in touch with the Blackfield Creatives team at blackfieldcreatives@gmail.com.