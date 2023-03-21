Youngsters on a youth programme have completed a fundraising project for a Lynn school, which saw them enhance their outdoor learning area.

The group upgraded the outside environment at Fen Rivers Academy, which was officially handed over to the special educational needs school on Friday, March 3.

The youth programme, run by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service in partnership with the Prince's Trust and the College of West Anglia, is made up of a team of 16 to 25-year-olds who are not in employment, education or training.

Completed project at The Fen Rivers Academy by Youth Program students at Norfolk Fire & Rescue

The scheme is designed to support those looking to gain a qualification, improve their confidence and social skills and to take part in lots of positive activities within the community whilst working together as a team.

On the programme, the youngsters went on a Derbyshire residential week, completing many teamwork activities such as orienteering, abseiling and bouldering and weaseling, a form of rock scrambling.

They also fundraised with bag-packing at Tesco Hardwick and collected more than £700 to buy materials for their project, which was to create an outdoor learning environment for the Fen Rivers Academy, next-door to North Lynn Fire Station.

Team leader Daniel Payne, who runs the project, said: "It was a great two days and was an important step for the learners as they engaged with lots of members of the public which improved their confidence."

The team made flower beds and wooden teepees, painted and laid new patio for the children.

On that Friday, they handed over the completed new learning environment space to the school for the children to enjoy and use.

Amanda Fewkes, headteacher at Fen Rivers Academy, said: "They are absolutely thrilled with it and the children had fun exploring it."

Daniel added: "It is a fantastic opportunity for young people as you never know where it might lead you or who you could meet along the way.

All you need is a positive attitude, an open mind and a willingness to give everything a go.

"The team have been absolutely fantastic, they have all worked extremely hard to work together to plan, fundraise and complete the project to provide a new outside learning environment for the children and teachers at Fen Rivers Academy."

The team also wanted to thank Fen Rivers Academy, Tesco and the people of Lynn for their donations, Fleet Timber Supplies Ltd and British Sugar for their donations of timber and soil and King's Lynn Tyres and Wilko for donating tyres and paint.

The next programme will be running in May.

Anyone interested can email fireyouthdev@norfolk.gov.uk