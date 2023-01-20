A volunteer worker at a youth group that provides classes in performing arts is asking for help to assist with transport for a youngster to attend.

FenSong has started its new term at Nordelph Village Hall and Cate Markwell, a teacher who volunteers at the group is making a request for help on behalf of Lisa-Mae and Rae-ann Calvert who is aged 10.

The youngster is keen to join the group and needs assistance with travelling to the classes and rehearsals.

FenSong provides drama classes for kids and is requesting help to provide transport for a youngster, Rae-ann Calvert, pictured right with her mother Lisa-May, so she is able to attend

Cate Markwell said: “Currently, we have a young lady in Lynn, 13 miles away, who is desperate to join us.

“Unfortunately, her mother has a disability and cannot drive, and the little girl suffers from ADHD and sensory difficulties.

“We are looking for a way to get the two of them over to us at least twice a week.

Rae-ann Calvert with her mum Lisa-Mae

We meet on Saturdays from 10am -12pm and Wednesdays 6.30pm-8pm.

“We need someone to transport her and her wheelchair bound mother to Nordelph on rehearsal days so she can take part.

“Failing that, we would like someone to sponsor her so that she could get a taxi to convey her there and back.

"Is there anyone who could fit the bill for either of these requests?”

Performers can take part in mime, singing and juggling at the sessions

FenSong is a volunteer-led group giving young people experience at performing arts, including juggling, physical theatre, mime, mask-making, acting, singing, puppetry, British Sign Language, and keyboard mastery.

All lessons are free and are run by qualified teachers as part of the Outreach of Nordelph Congregational Church.

Cate said: “I would like Rae-ann to take part and not be limited as the whole point of Fensong is to try and overcome that, so we are putting the feelers out and I know it is a tall order.

Piano lessons are part of the FenSong classes

"We encourage students of all ages, from different walks of life and we are happy to work with students with additional needs.

“We have three people who have hearing impairments, several with ADHD, some with autism, or anxiety, and we try hard to make all our cast and crew members feel at home and part of the FenSong family.”

Contact Cate Workwell 07943 523437 or https://www.facebook.com/FensongNordelph

Youngsters are able to learn technical theatre

