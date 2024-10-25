People visiting an eye centre in Lynn are set to benefit from new traffic measures which help keep them safe crossing the road.

A zebra crossing is proposed to be installed on Gayton Road outside the West Norfolk Eye Centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

Currently, there is a staggered pedestrian crossing but this is causing problems for buses leaving the site.

The current crossing

It is hoped installing a zebra crossing will ease the movements of buses while also providing a safer and more controlled environment for people wanting to cross the road.

The A1076 is one of the main routes to the hospital and into the town from the northern end. It is known to often be congested with traffic during rush hour.

The £3m West Norfolk Eye Centre opened in 2022 and provides treatments for conditions such as glaucoma, cataracts and emergency operations.