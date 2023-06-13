A Lynn film maker is due to release the ninth episode in his series all about a mouse going on an array of adventures.

Ian Harding is the brainchild behind the stop motion series Zey the Mouse, which is broadcast on YouTube.

In the latest episode, creatures from outerspace crashed into planet earth years ago and Zey goes on a mission to find their missing UFO.

A snapshot of episode nine of Zey the Mouse which is available to watch on Youtube

Ian said: “Scripts, set buildings and techniques are more in-depth and mystical.

“Lots of LED lights, white, and coloured, are used to make the aliens fortress and launchpad light up and makes the interior of the space ship more realistic.”

Zey and his friends Malek the mouse and Dylan the dog eventually meet aliens – also made from plasticine – named ‘Bottle Neck’, ‘Sluggers’ and ‘Spot Eyez’.

In the last series, Zey was on a regal mission and visited a Hansel and Gretal look-a-like house.

The series has been ongoing for more than a decade and Ian is excited to release Zey’s latest adventure soon.

However, he says there have been many challenges along the way in filming the stop motion episode.

“There’s lots of re-filming scenes as mistakes can happen - like characters hand moving, or set pieces nudging out of place. Every second you have to have your eye on the ball.”

Filming began in March, and Ian hopes to have the project completed later on in 2023.