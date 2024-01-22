Officers had help from a four-legged friend when they seized around 2,000 illegal smoking products in town.

Ziggy the search dog, pictured below with Inspector Ben Jarvis, was supporting the local policing team in Lynn last week to track down illegal vapes and tobacco.

Officers work closely with partner agencies such as HMRC and Trading Standards, and joined them – along with Wagtail Courses – on visits to three stores. Roughly 2,000 products were seized.

Ziggy the search dog helped officers uncover the illegal products in Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Police

The visits took place last Wednesday (January 17), and the illicit goods are valued at around £20,000 in total.

The businesses the products were seized from have not been named by police.