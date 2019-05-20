A second player has left King's Lynn Town Football Club this morning.

Hot on the heels of midfielder Craig Parker leaving the club, defender Joe Robinson has announced his departure from The Walks

New King's Lynn Town signing Joe Robinson. Picture: TIM SMITH. (6335838)

Robinson took to Twitter to say: "Today I leave King's Lynn Town Football Club. It's been a pleasure to share a pitch with a talented group of players and to finish with promotion to top it off.

"I would like to thank the Gaffer, staff, players and the chairman for making feel welcome from day one. Good luck to you all."

The former Cambridge City and Bishops Stortford player made 10 appearances for the Linnets having arrived at the club in early January.

Last night, Parker also announced he was leaving Lynn on social media.

Former Linnet Adam Smith tackles Craig Parker. (3875499)

The 32-year-old midfielder joined Lynn in June 2017 from AFC Sudbury, making a total of 94 appearances (68 starts) and scoring 19 goals.

Parker Tweeted: "Been an absolute pleasure to have been a part of King's Lynn Town for the last two years but now its time for me to move on.

"I’ve made some great memories along the way and a promotion to go out on. All the best to the gaffa, lads, fans and chairman for next season."

Parker and Robinson's departures comes less than a fortnight after the club won promotion to the National League North after a 3-2 victory over Warrington in the Super Play-Off final.

A statement on www.kltown.co.uk said: "The club wishes to thank Craig and Joe for all of their efforts for the club. We wish them well for the future and the best of luck with their future football careers."