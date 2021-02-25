Striker Michael Gash insists he is focusing only on matters on the pitch amid the continued off-field distractions.

The Linnets launched a donation scheme earlier this week and called on the 'footballing world' to help salvage their National League status.

And despite their continued participation in the league hanging in the balance due to a lack of financial support, the frontman is concentrating on producing the goods on the field.

King's Lynn Town goalscorers Dayle Southwell, Adam Marriott, Michael Gash and Cameron King. (44601801)

"All we can do is focus on the football, that's all we're in charge of really," he said.

"Even though there's no relegation, when we step over that white line we've got to be focused on winning football matches.

"It's always going to be there in the back of your minds. You see what's happening every day on social media and in the news.

"I can't see many clubs surviving really, but some have big backers so it's a bit easier for them."

Gash has every sympathy with Linnets owner Stephen Cleeve, who can’t afford to carry on funding the club without any matchday income.

Michael Gash heads home Lynn's second goal. (44601868)

"You can't keep asking someone to keep forking out their own money and not only put themselves in debt but the football club as well," he said.

"The chairman is doing everything he can to try to keep the club going and hopefully something will come up.

"It's a really strange situation and something that no one is in control of. Everyone at the club wants to carry on, but you can't just magic up some money."

The Peterborough-based forward was delighted to be back on the goal trail with a brace against his former club Barnet on Tuesday night.

"I don't care who they come against, it's always nice to score goals," he said after the 5-1 win over the Bees at The Walks.

Michael Gash and Paul Bastock. (44601844)

"I had a great time at Barnet and I've got a lot of respect for the club and the fans.

"It was great to score, but the three points were more important and I think we deserved it on the night.

"We've shown that we're a match for anyone on our day, even the bigger clubs in this league."

"Sometimes a good performance isn't just enough, you've got to the nitty, gritty stuff as well.

"It's still a learning curve for us in this league.

"You can't get away with making too many mistakes, perhaps like you could last season, without getting punished for them."

Man of the match Michael Gash with Joshua Yates. (44601841)

Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse was full of praise about the contribution of the 34-year-old, who has been imperious at times since his return from a serious injury towards the end of November.

"He's worked really hard on his fitness and you can see that now," said Culverhouse.

"Michael is relishing the challenge and he's leading the team.

"I've always said that he's a massive leader in that dressing room and he's played a big part in what we've achieved in the last couple of years."